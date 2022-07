Dallas ISD Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova will be leaving the district this summer, according to an update then superintendent Michael Hinojosa provided to the board of trustees before his departure. Her last day will be August 5, according to that update, which did not identify Cordova’s future plans. D Magazine has reached out to Cordova for comment. “We want to recognize and thank Susana for her significant contributions to the district,” the update added.

