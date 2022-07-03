ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing Mother, 6-Year-Old Daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Police say 35-year-old Tiffany Ware and 6-year-old Kiara Vargas were last seen on June 26 leaving their residence on the 1900 block of Auth Street at 8 p.m.

Tiffany Ware is about 135 pounds, medium build, with blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Phillies T-shirt and black leggings.

Kiara is approximately 3’8″ inches tall, 40 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

Derick freemon
5d ago

This is happening to much all over...it must be the vaccine giving teen agers and young adults neurological damage .. something strange is going on......We didn't have missing problem to much like this

CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Asking For Public’s Help In Obtaining Cellphone Video Of July 4 Parkway Shooting That Injured 2 Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say the two officers who were struck by gunfire during the Fourth of July fireworks show along the Ben Franklin Parkway were not targeted. Investigators say the bullets were likely fired from far away. Police are now asking for the public’s help in getting a better idea of where those bullets came from. If you have video on your cellphone between 9:40 p.m. and 9:47 p.m. Monday — and you were in the area of about a mile out from the Parkway steps, not on the Parkway but actually outside of it — police would like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman fatally shot in the face, torso in Oxford Circle

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a morning homicide in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Magee Avenue around 7:43 am Tuesday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face, torso, and arm by an unknown shooter. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Nearly 20 shots fired in shooting that killed man in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Found Shot In LA Fitness Parking Lot In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

60-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Police say the 60-year-old was struck by a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:32 a.m. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The northbound lane on Aramingo Avenue is currently closed, and the southbound lane only has one lane open while police investigate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man found dead inside an Audi in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the driver seat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
