Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing Mother, 6-Year-Old Daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Police say 35-year-old Tiffany Ware and 6-year-old Kiara Vargas were last seen on June 26 leaving their residence on the 1900 block of Auth Street at 8 p.m.

Tiffany Ware is about 135 pounds, medium build, with blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Phillies T-shirt and black leggings.

Kiara is approximately 3’8″ inches tall, 40 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.