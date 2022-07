SANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a man with no shirt running kicking the flags. The report states that police found 40 flags that had been kicked at the scene.

