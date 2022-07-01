ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states

By Nicole Girten
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sji9y_0gS74ZXx00

Planned Parenthood signage is seen in the Financial District neighborhood of Manhattan on April 16, 2021, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer provide medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday.

South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect via “trigger laws” that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the case which had guaranteed some form of federal protection for the medical procedure.

In Fuller’s email she said that PPMT has seen a “significant number of patients” seeking care from South Dakota.

Every state bordering Montana has “trigger laws” in place, with South Dakota’s already in effect and Wyoming and North Dakota to follow within a month. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit with Idaho’s Supreme Court earlier this week to block its trigger law, which is scheduled to go in affect in two months, banning nearly all abortions, the Idaho Capital Sun reported .

Planned Parenthood patients in Montana will be required to provide proof of residency

Fuller said in the email to comply with the change, all medication abortion patients would be required to provide proof of residency.

“The risks around cross-state provision of services are currently less than clear, with potential for both civil and criminal action for providing abortions in states with bans,” Fuller said in the email.

Fuller did not go into detail in the email as to what documents would be acceptable to prove residency, but did say the organization would be providing guidance to clinical staff, adding that they may not be able to identify all acceptable forms of proof immediately.

“We do not enter this lightly, and recognize that this change disproportionately impacts Indigenous patients,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s email was sent to Planned Parenthood of Montana staff Thursday afternoon and was made public on Twitter not long after.

In a statement, Fuller addressed that Planned Parenthood will continue to serve patients from out of state who are seeking abortion.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, we must make decisions around the provision of abortion care in consideration of the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion,” Fuller’s statement read. “No matter what, Planned Parenthood of Montana will do whatever we can to protect patients, providers, and health center staff. Access to abortion in Montana remains constitutionally protected and is available.”

Patients from states with abortion bans that take effect after six weeks, like Texas and Ohio, would not be able to attain medication abortion care after that time from PPMT. There will be no change to surgical abortion care provided by the Montana nonprofit.

Wyoming and North Dakota also have “trigger laws” that will likely go into effect in the next 30 days.

As reported by the Montana Free Press , abortion providers in Montana have been preparing for a surge in out-of-state patients in the run-up to the expected fall of Roe v. Wade after a draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico in May.

Abortion in Montana is currently protected under the 1999 state Supreme Court decision in Armstrong v. State, which extended constitutional privacy rights to medical procedures.

The Daily Montanan, like the Idaho Capital Sun, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com. Follow Daily Montanan on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Montana clinics say they can't provide medication abortions to patients from states with total bans

After a letter circulated online saying Planned Parenthood of Montana will not perform medication abortions for patients in states like South Dakota with now near-total abortion bans, the head of the organization said the change was because of "the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion."
MONTANA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho's four party platforms take differing approaches to abortion

BOISE — The platforms of Idaho’s four recognized political parties all treat abortion in different ways, and that has implications for party politics as the issue takes center stage across the nation in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The newly rewritten Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, MT
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Montana Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Montana Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Utah group leads effort to build EV corridors across the Mountain West

Rural, scenic areas in our region often require long road trips to access. That can make electric vehicle owners wary if there aren’t many charging stations along the way. However, one group is hoping to ease that anxiety. ChargeWest is aiding a massive effort to build an electric vehicle...
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Will Wyoming’s Silent Majority Speak Up?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics, by its very nature, is a noisy business. It is the clash of competing voices, all clamoring to be heard, and each one convinced that louder is better. It is a carnival midway full of flashy barkers trying to get your attention.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
nbcrightnow.com

Grizzly bears in North Idaho blamed for several attacks on livestock

Bears in North Idaho killed two pigs and four goats in a series of livestock attacks in late June near the Canadian border. The first attack occurred in Good Grief in Boundary County, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. The second and third attacks occurred near Elmira in Bonner County.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

NO MORE ISOLATION: New Idaho law guarantees patients can receive visits

BOISE — Under a brand-new Idaho law, patients in Idaho hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities now have a right to visits from designated “essential caregivers” — even when visitation is otherwise restricted. The move came in reaction to the state’s experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many sick or dying patients couldn’t receive visitors at all, leaving the patients lonely and their families heartbroken. It’s one...
IDAHO STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon voters may decide new firearms requirements

Initiative is pending for the Nov. 8 ballot, plus another aimed at legislative walkouts. Friday is the petition deadline.Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon's deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures. That deadline is Friday, July 8. The state Elections Division will have up to 30 days afterward to verify signatures, generally done with sampling. The mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, have given momentum to advocates of a measure to set new requirements for firearms permits and limit ammunition magazines to 10 rounds each. At the end of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Ppmt#The Idaho Capital Sun
KIDO Talk Radio

Aerial Fireworks Are Illegal in Idaho, So Why Are They For Sale?

We welcome you again to the fireworks season where dogs, people, and otherwise law-abiding citizens lose their minds as ordinary Idahoans become law breakers. Every year we see the hardworking entrepreneurs that man the numerous fireworks stands throughout every parking lot, roadside stand, or back of a truck along a deserted road selling us any fireworks that we like.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXL

New Proposed Law In Oregon Takes Aim At Your Rights

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the right of citizens to “keep and bear arms” in public places…shooting down a foolish law in New York State. This week we hear that an anti gun rights group has enough signatures to put an initiative on the ballot in Oregon to take gun rights away.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court will hear two abortion lawsuits in early August

Correction: This article has been corrected to reflect the reason for the Idaho Supreme Court’s hearing in early August. The Idaho Supreme Court has vacated its original plans for a hearing on a Texas-style abortion law and will use the same date to hear specific arguments related to how that lawsuit and another challenge to […] The post Idaho Supreme Court will hear two abortion lawsuits in early August appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy