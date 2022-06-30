ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 36: Dawn Williamson, RPS 205 Director of Athletics, Activities & Program Development

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get to know Dawn Williamson, who started in April...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held for Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
WIFR

Belvidere community honors local veteran of the year

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local veteran who receives the highest honor in the state gets a celebration here in the Stateline while also leaving a legacy. Michael Isham found out he won the state’s first veteran of the year award in May, but he couldn’t celebrate because he had COVID. Now his friends and family make sure they give him a proper celebration.
BELVIDERE, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys South Beloit home

A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago …. Volunteers collect Machesney Park Marine’s funeral …. Rockford-area 2022 Fourth of July fireworks schedule. Rockford’s Fourth of July parade. Instructions for watching Rockford fireworks at Davis …. Months...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Homecoming: Local fallen marine prepared to be laid to rest

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A fallen local marine returns home. Corporal Nathan Carlson and four other marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. On Thursday, the Stateline came together for a procession. The streets were lined along the route of the honor escort for the fallen marine. Family and friends say […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best Chinese restaurant in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights. McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

VOICES of Stephenson County hits big milestone

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 40-years of helping domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors, VOICES of Stephenson County marks a milestone with a call to action. Often times a warm bed, a friendly and sympathetic ear, and a safe space means the world to survivors. It is the sole purpose behind what the organization offers every day.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Oregon Takeover Week: Ogle County Brewery

We can’t conclude Oregon Takeover Week without stopping into Ogle County Brewery for some food and drinks! Check out all they have to offer on Facebook @oglebrewery.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Park District Officer Tells A Citizen To Put The Phone Down (Stop Filming) & The Rockford Park District chief says that he does not reason with community members that are unreasonable

We don’t know what happened prior to the filming. To Put The Phone Down (Stop Filming) while they are conducting public safety duties. The Rockford Park District Chief (not in uniform), Pointed His Loaded Firearm At The Person Filming. The Rockford Park District chief said,. that he does not...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Line The Overpasses To Show Your Support, For Corporal Nathan Carlson and His Family

Let’s take a few moments and remember a local hero. Corporal Nathan Carlson was born in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was captain of the swim team. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and attended Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He graduated boot camp in August of 2019 and officially earned the title of Marine.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Officers working a scene at the corners

Initial reports were saying disorderly subject, with possible barricaded subjects inside the business. Earlier tonight we received a call about a disturbance with multiple people at a business near the corners. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the individuals involved as they had fled the scene prior to their...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Juvenile Female Shooting Victim In Rockford

At approximately 12:55 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 400 block of S Henrietta Avenue for a possible shooting victim. A female shooting victim was ultimately located in the 400 block of S Horace Avenue after police cleared the scene. The female that was shot is reported to...
ROCKFORD, IL

