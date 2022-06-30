Episode 36: Dawn Williamson, RPS 205 Director of Athletics, Activities & Program Development

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local veteran who receives the highest honor in the state gets a celebration here in the Stateline while also leaving a legacy. Michael Isham found out he won the state’s first veteran of the year award in May, but he couldn’t celebrate because he had COVID. Now his friends and family make sure they give him a proper celebration.
Martin Gustafson Furniture Rockford Illinois. Martin gustafson was born on month day 1892, at birth place, to john gustafson and betty, inga gustafson. Gustafson's furniture and mattress is your hometown trusted merchant. Shop sectionals at gustafson's furniture & mattress near rockford, il. Rockford, illinois, united states 408 connections. Shop our...
I remember the first time I met this Rockford artist, years ago at her once-annual Christmas extravaganza. I was there because of the radio station, and to be totally truthful I had no idea what I was walking into. That changed after I met the artist, Lisa Frost, and wandered...
A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago …. Volunteers collect Machesney Park Marine’s funeral …. Rockford-area 2022 Fourth of July fireworks schedule. Rockford’s Fourth of July parade. Instructions for watching Rockford fireworks at Davis …. Months...
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A fallen local marine returns home. Corporal Nathan Carlson and four other marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. On Thursday, the Stateline came together for a procession. The streets were lined along the route of the honor escort for the fallen marine. Family and friends say […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights. McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 40-years of helping domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors, VOICES of Stephenson County marks a milestone with a call to action. Often times a warm bed, a friendly and sympathetic ear, and a safe space means the world to survivors. It is the sole purpose behind what the organization offers every day.
Some areas of Rockford, Illinois have a lot of hotels, other areas not so much. With sporting event venues like the Indoor Sports Centers and U.W. Health Sports Factory, Rockford is getting the opportunity to host more and more tournaments. This is why Rockford runs out of hotel rooms from time to time.
We don’t know what happened prior to the filming. To Put The Phone Down (Stop Filming) while they are conducting public safety duties. The Rockford Park District Chief (not in uniform), Pointed His Loaded Firearm At The Person Filming. The Rockford Park District chief said,. that he does not...
Let’s take a few moments and remember a local hero. Corporal Nathan Carlson was born in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was captain of the swim team. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and attended Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He graduated boot camp in August of 2019 and officially earned the title of Marine.
A popular Illinois hot dog spot was named among the best 10 nationwide, and it might not be where you expect. Home Plate Hot Dogs in suburban Yorkville was ranked No. 6 in Google Maps list of top-rated hot dog restaurants and stands in the U.S. The hot dog stand,...
CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
We’ve received multiple reports of a large police presence at Sinnissippi Gardens/bike path and YMCA area tonight. What we know is at approximately 9:30 this evening someone called for emergency personnel to respond to Sinnissippi for a possible shooting and/or battery victim. The caller also stated that the alleged...
You can read more paranormal stories on our website at :. Another Source Comes Forward With Something Strange. These were photographed in the skies near Rock Cut State Park. Tell us in the comments, what you think it may be?. You can read more paranormal stories on our website at...
Initial reports were saying disorderly subject, with possible barricaded subjects inside the business. Earlier tonight we received a call about a disturbance with multiple people at a business near the corners. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the individuals involved as they had fled the scene prior to their...
Rockford PD labeled this incident as a “suspicious incident”. Amanda Cuencas posted the following video on her social media. She said she was at the Mcdonalds on E State/Jefferson,. when a Black male in a dark Honda Odyssey attempted to kidnap her 6 year old daughter. We have heard...
At approximately 12:55 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 400 block of S Henrietta Avenue for a possible shooting victim. A female shooting victim was ultimately located in the 400 block of S Horace Avenue after police cleared the scene. The female that was shot is reported to...
