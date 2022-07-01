Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner aren’t always keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian gained four stepsiblings — Burt Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon and Brody — when Caitlyn Jenner married Kris Jenner in 1991. (The former Olympian, who transitioned in 2015, shares her two eldest children with ex-wife Chrystie Scott and Brandon and Brody with ex-wife Linda Thompson .)

Caitlyn and Kris went on to welcome Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

“The effect of my parents’ souring relationship was that I didn’t see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages of eight and 25,” Brandon wrote in his 2020 memoir. “Sadly, the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding. In fact, they were staged photo ops for ‘family’ Christmas cards: me, Brody, Burt and Casey alongside our father. We were one big happy family. For a day.”

As they got older, Brandon and Brody entered the spotlight in 2005 via Princes of Malibu, which followed their mother’s marriage to David Foster . After their divorce, however, Fox pulled the remaining episodes. Brody went on to star in several seasons of The Hills , which debuted in 2007. It was later revealed that Kim sought out a cameo on the show before her famous brood landed Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

While the Jenner boys were seen on a handful of episodes of the E! show in the early seasons, Brody and Brandon weren’t cast members until season 7. Things took a turn, however, when Kim opted not to give the former MTV star a plus one to her wedding to Kanye West in 2014.

“I’m very happy for them, but do you think that they were really like, ‘We have to have Brody and Kaitlynn there. If they’re not there then this wedding is not going to happen,’” Brody said sarcastically during a 2015 episode of KUWTK , referring to then-girlfriend and future ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter . “Nobody really gave a f—k if Kaitlynn or I went.”

Brody went on to praise Kim’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush , whose wedding he did attend. “Put Kanye and Reggie together in a burning building, guess who I’m saving? Reggie all the way,” he said.

Kim said via a confessional at the time: “I don’t know why Brody is still talking about this. We were very strict about our wedding. There were less than 200 people there. Everyone else respected that – it’s not a big deal. We love our stepbrothers. It just seems like they are always talking about this divide.”

While Brody and Brandon didn’t have public beef with Kendall and Kylie, their relationships haven’t been perfect either. The youngest Jenner sisters missed Brody and Carter’s 2018 wedding.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” Brody told People at the time. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Caitlyn also skipped the nuptials, which didn’t sit well with Brody. Keep reading for more: