LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday marks seven years since a Bardstown mother disappeared. Crystal Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO