ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two-Acre Fire Contained in Sonoma; No Structure Damage

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters managed to contain a 2-acre grass fire in Sonoma on Thursday evening. The blaze...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area crews work to contain multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area firefighters are watching out for flare-ups from the dozens of fires believed to be caused by illegal fireworks. A grass fire in Brentwood was just one blaze likely caused by fireworks. It started just before 8 p.m. Monday near the Port Chicago Highway and burned about six acres before it was under control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters respond to fire at Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at 1087 Twin Peaks Boulevard near Panorama Drive on Monday afternoon. SFFD described it as a wildland fire. By 6:45 p.m., the fire was fully contained. SFFD said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary. Units were on scene working […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fireworks spark overnight brush fire in Antioch

EAST CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities in the East Bay said illegal fireworks sparked an overnight grass fire in Antioch.The fire ripped through dry grass in East Contra Costa County shortly before midnight. Fire crews from the recently consolidated Contra Costa County and East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the brush fire along James Dolan Road in Antioch.Firefighters said the fire sparked by illegal fireworks burned about two-and-a-half acres in windy conditions before crews were able to contain it.Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours Sunday to ensure there were no hot spots.This past...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Grass Fire#Cal Fire#Winery#Acre
KRON4 News

Crews respond to plane crash at Petaluma Airport

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews were at the scene of a “small plane crash” at the Petaluma Airport Sunday evening around 6:44 p.m., according to the Petaluma Fire Department. The plane is believed to have crashed into a hangar (a structure where planes are stored) on airport grounds. The pilot was the only person […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City fire displaces 4 residents

DALY CITY (KRON) – The North County Fire Authority is advising people to “please stay clear” of Hanover Street, near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line, where fire companies are at the scene of a structure fire, according to a tweet. Four people were displaced by the fire, according to reports on citizen.com. The address […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cliff rescue underway in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was attempting a cliff rescue operation near Thornton State Beach in Daly City with one of its helicopters on Monday. North County Fire Authority tweeted at 9:59 a.m. that the rescue was underway, requesting the public to avoid the area of Palisades and Westridge.
DALY CITY, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases Up in Sonoma Valley

New coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Sonoma Valley. The Sonoma Valley Hospital says COVID-19 is currently spreading rapidly through the community and is “infecting and reinfecting residents at an alarming speed.” Officials say the rise in numbers is similar to the surge in cases seen earlier this year in January. Sonoma County’s current COVID positivity rate is over 16-percent, up from just two-point-one-percent in mid-March.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Second Drowning in the Last Six Days at Lake Berryessa

Lake Berryessa, one of the North Bay’s most popular destinations for boating and swimming, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old San Pablo man this afternoon. This marks the second drowning in one week. As per a Facebook post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 p.m. Marciallo...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Contractor Hired by Several Fire Victims Could Lose License

A state watchdog says a Santa Rosa-based contractor who worked on homes for Tubbs Fire victims should have his license revoked. The Press Democrat reports that a special investigator for the Contractors State License Board has submitted an “Accusation” to the Attorney General to have the license revoked for American Pacific Builders. Steve Bates, who owns the company, has 15 business days to respond. Five clients filed complaints that included departure from accepted trade standards, deviations from plans and specifications, and willful and deliberate disregard for building laws. It’s unclear whether the contractor will request a hearing for the Accusation. The contractor may lose his license by default as it’s due to expire August 31, 2022. American Pacific Builders took on 37 Tubbs Fire rebuilds in Santa Rosa as well as several smaller rebuild contracts outside the city.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

World War II Explosives Found in Petaluma Home

An investigation is ongoing into live World War Two explosives discovered inside a home in west Petaluma. The Petaluma Police Department says a resident called 911 Saturday after finding three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions while going through the home of a deceased family member. Police called in a bomb squad, which determined the devices were live and highly explosive. The bomb squad called in a specialist from Travis Air Force Base to remove the explosives. It’s not yet clear how the deceased family member acquired the explosives.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle collision injures pedestrians waiting for bus at 9th and Lincoln in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District Monday evening, a city official says. District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar posted on Twitter that the crash happened at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way, on the south end Golden Gate Park. One car rammed into another and hit multiple people waiting at a Muni bus stop, the supervisor said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy