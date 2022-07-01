ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Police confiscate more fireworks this week, summons over 30 to court

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts State Police have confiscated more fireworks this week. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, on Friday evening, Troopers from the Department’s Division of Investigative Services and Firearms and Explosives Investigation Unit stopped several motor vehicles containing occupants who had purchased fireworks in another state and carried them into...

fallriverreporter.com

