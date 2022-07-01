ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Corrado
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqoGf_0gS6lauj00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Over 1,000 dead pigs lead to arrest of Iowa woman

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
95.3 MNC

Indiana legislative session scheduled to give tax rebate

The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a 225-dollar tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Which States Are Sending Tax Rebates to Residents?

As inflation continues to soar and motorists feel the pinch at the pump, states across the country are looking for ways to ease the economic hit. Some have paused the state gas tax, but others are taking another route to put money back in people's pockets and are digging into revenue surpluses from 2021 to give back some of what residents have paid in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WISH-TV

Special session budget talks may not stop with Indiana tax rebate

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WIBC) – The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a $225 tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Hundreds of new laws will start in Indiana on Friday - here's the list

Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois’ Family Relief Plan goes into effect Friday; Governor calls the plan an election year gimick

The State’s Illinois Family Relief Plan begins July 1st. Governor JB Pritzker says in total, more than $1.8-billion in relief is going out to taxpayers. “Every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials, gas, groceries, and your home. To make back-to-school shopping less expensive, we’ll have a ten-day sales tax holiday for school supplies.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois Family Relief Plan begins July 1

Beginning July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will take effect, giving consumers relief on grocery, gas and property taxes. The plan adds up to an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes, including a year long suspension of grocery taxes. “Starting tomorrow, […]
qrockonline.com

No Grocery Tax In Illinois Starting Friday

FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., on April 1, 2022. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois’ grocery tax...
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy