Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “gutted” that he could only qualify in fifth for the British Grand Prix after a chaotic qualifying session in the rain. The seven-time world champion had shown promise in a highly upgraded Mercedes car on Friday and, having won eight times at Silverstone, he would have hoped for a place close to the front row of the grid as the elements played their part yesterday afternoon. But the 37-year-old could only put his car on the third row and revealed his disappointment after showing signs of general improvement over the weekend, insisting he was “gunning...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO