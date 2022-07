Gemma Owen has dropped a revelation about her relationship with Luca Bish on Love Island.The contestants have been coupled up since the first week of the series, and while they seem fairly happy together, viewers can’t help but notice that Luca is the more enthusiastic of the pair.This has led to many believing that Gemma isn’t actually into Luca, and are theorising that she may have her head turned by one of the new Casa Amor arrivals.In Sunday’s episode (3 July), when discussing her relationship with Luca to the new boys, Gemma revealed a bombshell that has left viewers...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO