The Internet is rife with tales of altruistic moms, but they are not the only parents who are capable of showing their children affection. The proverb “Father is not the one who begets, but the one who breeds” is reiterated in a film that is now making the rounds on social media. The peculiar aspect of the whole situation is the distinction between the devoted father and his children.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO