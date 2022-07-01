How Elon Musk's Starlink Is Helping Ukraine During War With Russia

The Luhansk and Donetsk separatist territories of eastern Ukraine have reportedly suffered heavy shelling in the hands of Russia’s troops.This is according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai, who said that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “shelling everything in their path”.He said: “There is still a great deal of shelling in both Luhansk and Donetsk regions ... They are sustaining quite heavy losses.“Some battalions have been moved there to make up the numbers they need ... They are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.”Russia’s regular troops and reserve forces...

