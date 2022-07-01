How Elon Musk's Starlink Is Helping Ukraine During War With Russia

The Luhansk and Donetsk separatist territories of eastern Ukraine have reportedly suffered heavy shelling in the hands of Russia’s troops.This is according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai, who said that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “shelling everything in their path”.He said: “There is still a great deal of shelling in both Luhansk and Donetsk regions ... They are sustaining quite heavy losses.“Some battalions have been moved there to make up the numbers they need ... They are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.”Russia’s regular troops and reserve forces...
The Pentagon is working on a new plan to rise above competition from China and Russia: balloons. The high-altitude inflatables, flying at between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, would be added to the Pentagon’s extensive surveillance network and could eventually be used to track hypersonic weapons. The idea may sound...
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to participate in this week's foreign ministers’ meeting of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will take center stage. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
State department — Russia's aggression against Ukraine is high on the agenda as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, this week in Bali, Indonesia. Blinken leaves Wednesday for the ministerial, where he will also participate...
State Department — Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is high on the agenda as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, later this week in Bali, Indonesia. Blinken departs Wednesday for a G-20 ministerial being held...
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
SATELLITE images have revealed North Korea’s massive 176,000sq ft underground lair. The Kanggye General Tractor Plant which is believed to have room for up to 20,000 people is considered the country's largest underground arms factory. The site, known as Factory No.26, has multiple tunnels that provide access to the...
NATO members signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden, paving the way for them to join the military alliance. Plus, after losing a key city, Ukraine says it has struck a Russian military base. And how one non-profit is working with Ukrainian children to share their art with the world.
Australia’s Prime Minister announced new support for Ukraine this weekend during a surprise visit. Plus, Ukraine withdrawals from a key eastern city. And while some say Russia has adapted to enemy drones, others say they still have a role to play.
Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and for perpetrators of atrocities and crimes in the conduct of the war to be held accountable. Bachelet presented her latest update on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva Tuesday.
Russia launched “massive shelling” Tuesday of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine, the city’s mayor said, as Moscow’s forces initiated attacks in Donetsk province after winning control of neighboring Luhansk province. In an interview on Ukrainian television, Mayor Vadim Lyakh first urged residents to flee. Hours later, he...
Since the start of the war, many well-known Ukrainians have joined their less well-known comrades to protect their land against Russian aggression. VOA’s Russian Service spoke to film director Alisa Kovalenko about her work, and fight for Ukraine.
Russia said Monday it will not be sending kind words to mark the Independence Day holiday in the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that congratulations “can hardly be considered appropriate” and cited what he called the “unfriendly policies” of the United States. The...
The U.S. and allies on Tuesday called for the governing bodies of sports in Russia and Belarus to be suspended from international sports federations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach...
Kramatorsk, Ukraine — Viktoria Miroshnichenko has just reopened her toy store in Kramatorsk, a city near the front line in eastern Ukraine, despite the daily sound of bombing roaring in the distance. "It's a bit scary but we're getting used to it," she said from behind the counter of...
Warsaw — Phan Thị Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, on Monday escorted 236 refugees from Russia's war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw, Poland, to Canada. Phuc's iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed,...
Britain’s defense ministry said Tuesday it expects Russia to use the same tactics it employed to seize virtually all of eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province as it pushes to control Donetsk province and reach its stated goal of holding the entire Donbas region. "The battle for the Donbas has...
Sydney — Anthony Albanese made a surprise visit to Ukraine Sunday after attending the NATO summit in Madrid. The Australian prime minister lit a candle for civilians buried in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian soldiers are accused of committing atrocities. He said Australia shared the community’s desire to seek justice for the victims.
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump's prospective campaign to reclaim the presidency in 2024 faces legal and political jeopardy, but allies say some of the potential roadblocks – including the threat of prosecution – are actually motivating him to run. As he ponders when and how to announce, Trump...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making the return of wrongfully detained Americans such as basketball star Britney Griner his priority, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday. "We want to see this practice banished," Price said, "whether it is in the case of Russia or any other country that...
Comments / 0