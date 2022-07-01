ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Elon Musk's Starlink Is Helping Ukraine During War With Russia

By VOA Russian Service
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Elon Musk's deployment of thousands of Starlink...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘shelling everything in their path’, says Ukrainian governor

The Luhansk and Donetsk separatist territories of eastern Ukraine have reportedly suffered heavy shelling in the hands of Russia’s troops.This is according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai, who said that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “shelling everything in their path”.He said: “There is still a great deal of shelling in both Luhansk and Donetsk regions ... They are sustaining quite heavy losses.“Some battalions have been moved there to make up the numbers they need ... They are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.”Russia’s regular troops and reserve forces...
POLITICS
Voice of America

A Long War? Ukraine, Russia, US Negotiations Remain Far Off

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to participate in this week's foreign ministers’ meeting of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will take center stage. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Russia's War in Ukraine High on Agenda of G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

State department — Russia's aggression against Ukraine is high on the agenda as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, this week in Bali, Indonesia. Blinken leaves Wednesday for the ministerial, where he will also participate...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
POLITICS
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine strikes Russian Base after Losing Eastern City

NATO members signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden, paving the way for them to join the military alliance. Plus, after losing a key city, Ukraine says it has struck a Russian military base. And how one non-profit is working with Ukrainian children to share their art with the world.
MILITARY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Role of Drones in War

Australia’s Prime Minister announced new support for Ukraine this weekend during a surprise visit. Plus, Ukraine withdrawals from a key eastern city. And while some say Russia has adapted to enemy drones, others say they still have a role to play.
AUSTRALIA
Voice of America

UN: Civilians Bear the Brunt of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and for perpetrators of atrocities and crimes in the conduct of the war to be held accountable. Bachelet presented her latest update on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva Tuesday.
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Launches ‘Massive Shelling’ of Ukraine’s Sloviansk

Russia launched “massive shelling” Tuesday of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine, the city’s mayor said, as Moscow’s forces initiated attacks in Donetsk province after winning control of neighboring Luhansk province. In an interview on Ukrainian television, Mayor Vadim Lyakh first urged residents to flee. Hours later, he...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukrainian Filmmaker Joins Ranks of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Since the start of the war, many well-known Ukrainians have joined their less well-known comrades to protect their land against Russian aggression. VOA’s Russian Service spoke to film director Alisa Kovalenko about her work, and fight for Ukraine.
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Not Wishing US Happy Independence Day

Russia said Monday it will not be sending kind words to mark the Independence Day holiday in the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that congratulations “can hardly be considered appropriate” and cited what he called the “unfriendly policies” of the United States. The...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US, Allies Seek Removal of Russia, Belarus From Sports Governing Bodies

The U.S. and allies on Tuesday called for the governing bodies of sports in Russia and Belarus to be suspended from international sports federations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Life Resumes Near Ukraine Front Line Despite War Threat

Kramatorsk, Ukraine — Viktoria Miroshnichenko has just reopened her toy store in Kramatorsk, a city near the front line in eastern Ukraine, despite the daily sound of bombing roaring in the distance. "It's a bit scary but we're getting used to it," she said from behind the counter of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

1972 'Napalm Girl' Escorts Ukraine Refugees to Canada

Warsaw — Phan Thị Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, on Monday escorted 236 refugees from Russia's war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw, Poland, to Canada. Phuc's iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed,...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Turns Focus to Ukraine’s Donetsk Province

Britain’s defense ministry said Tuesday it expects Russia to use the same tactics it employed to seize virtually all of eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province as it pushes to control Donetsk province and reach its stated goal of holding the entire Donbas region. "The battle for the Donbas has...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Australia to Boost Military Aid to Ukraine

Sydney — Anthony Albanese made a surprise visit to Ukraine Sunday after attending the NATO summit in Madrid. The Australian prime minister lit a candle for civilians buried in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian soldiers are accused of committing atrocities. He said Australia shared the community’s desire to seek justice for the victims.
MILITARY
Voice of America

State Department Says Griner Release from Russia a Priority

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making the return of wrongfully detained Americans such as basketball star Britney Griner his priority, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday. "We want to see this practice banished," Price said, "whether it is in the case of Russia or any other country that...
U.S. POLITICS

