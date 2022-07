SPOKANE, Wash. – A new law meant to crack down the sales of stolen catalytic converters is already affecting the community and businesses that buy them. Starting July 1, it is illegal for scrap metal businesses to pay cash for catalytic converters. Businesses must also have a paper trail, meaning they will pay in checks. People who will get paid for their converters will also need to wait three days before getting that money, just in case it ends up being stolen.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO