I live with my boyfriend, and things are basically good. Except for one thing – I still feel like his ex is very much still in his life. Not so much because he still talks to her (he doesn’t – and he doesn’t follow her on social media either) but because his mum (I’ll call her Kate) still follows her on Instagram. This is weird, right? Kate often likes her pictures, and occasionally leaves complimentary comments. The other day Kate posted something that I’m pretty sure she shared from the ex’s stories. My boyfriend and his mum have a close bond – I feel like she’s subconsciously willing our relationship to fail by keeping “a flame burning” with her son’s ex.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO