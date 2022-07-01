Parade of planets in the morning sky

All five visible planets can be seen in the pre-dawn sky over the next week. And their alignment will bring most of you back to when you studied planets and remembered their order — “My very educated mother just served us nachos.”

The first thing you should know is if you go out after 5:45 a.m., you’re out of luck. If you go out before 5:15 a.m., Mercury hasn’t risen high enough to be seen.

Here’s a useful way to see them if you look outside but involves a little prep work. The first thing you should do is figure out which way north is from your location. This is a simple thing to do if you go out at 1:15 a.. or so in the afternoon on a sunny day. This time of day is referred to as Solar Noon, because it is during this time that the round Earth has spun halfway through one day, placing the Sun due south. Look opposite the Sun (your own shadow will do fine) and find a landmark that your shadow is pointing to on the horizon, and reasonably permanent. A house, tree, street sign, etc. all work well for this.

Remember the place you are standing and your northern horizon landmark. To complete the compass rose, while facing north, extend your arms in something I call “the scarecrow maneuver.” Facing north, east is being pointed to by your right hand, and west, by your left. Remember those landmarks as well. From your chosen site, your horizon, especially from southeast to east-northeast, should be as clear as possible.

Return to the spot you went to when you saw the Sun at 1:15 p.m., at about 5:30 a.m., and turn around to face south. Find your southern landmark and look about halfway up. You’ll see the dimmest of the planets currently, Saturn. Face your southern landmark again and look for the glow of twilight in the eastern sky (to your left), and you’ll spot the brightest of the five planets, Venus. The only thing brighter than Venus in the night sky is the moon, which is right next to Venus on Sunday. Looking to the right of Venus, the next brightest thing in the sky is Jupiter. While Jupiter is our solar system’s largest planet, it is dimmer than Venus because it is much farther away, and the sunlight that reflects off its surface is much weaker in intensity. Jupiter is basically due SE from you, and the next brightest object in the sky. Just to the left of Jupiter, the planet Mars glows a dim orange. The hardest of the five to see is Mercury, which is always within 22 degrees of the horizon near the Sun. It is to the north of Venus, and you’ll need an unobstructed view of the horizon in the east northeast.

If you have one of the free night sky-viewing apps on your smartphone, you’ll be able to find the planets using that as well. You can also use the phone as a compass.

Robeson planetarium and public program updates

The planetarium and science center, are temporarily housed in the JC Hargrave complex in what used to be the cafeteria, at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. We are open on most weekdays, Monday through Thursday, and we are welcoming smaller groups up to 20 the opportunity to have a perspective-changing experience. Best news of all: if you’re in Robeson County, these programs are free. We’re doing planetarium programs at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., or 1 p.m. throughout the summer but your group must make reservations at least 48 hours in advance, by calling 671-6000, extension 3881, and speak with Joy Ivey.

It’s been 69 months since the flooding rains of Hurricane Matthew inundated our planetarium and science center. In that time, I have endeavored to bring the planetarium experience to students, teachers, and the public here in Robeson County. Thanks to enthusiastic and unflinching support from my administration, key partnerships in our community, and grit, the planetarium is an experience for all in Robeson and surrounding counties to enjoy, and I am grateful to be able to do these things. We will be reopening the science center soon, and children will have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on exhibits.