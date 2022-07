One of the most extravagant houses, not just in southeast Wyoming, but all of Wyoming has recently went on the market and when you see it, it's astonishing to think that it's not some sort of resort. The house with the best views of Laramie is also known as the 'Magically Majestic Mansion' and it's almost impossible to find words to describe what this property has in-store.

