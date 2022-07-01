ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blizzard Entertainment Acquires Boston-Based Studio Proletariat to Expand Development Pipeline for World of Warcraft ®

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Proletariat will join forces with Blizzard Entertainment as they work together to further serve the player community. This acquisition comes as Blizzard Entertainment expands development resources, invests in the growth of key franchises. Blizzard Entertainment today closed the acquisition of Boston-based studio Proletariat to better serve players in the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lucky Metaverse Launches Its In-Game Token, LMETA

LMETA is the token for Lucky Metaverse's 3D Virtual Game. Dubai, UAE--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Lucky Metaverse (LMETA) is an all-in-one package metaverse, 3D gaming, and NFT project that interacts across almost all crypto functions in a symbiotic relationship. The LMETA token is now seeing the backing of many new YouTubers after it went live on CoinMarketCap, the popular cryptocurrency market owned by Binance.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing a new business model based on functional mushrooms.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $67M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,061,557 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1oLLzNHFNiaWzZ2BKMb6U2o7PHoRMykyJ. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Variety

‘Chilli Laugh Story’ Hong Kong Work-From-Home Comedy to Release in U.K. and North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Trinity Cine Asia has acquired upcoming Hong Kong comedy “Chilli Laugh Story” for distribution in the U.K. and North America. The work-from-home story of the director Coba Cheng’s relatives sees a locked-down family starting an online business during the pandemic. It stars Sandra Ng, who also produces, Ronald Cheng, Gigi Leung and Edan Lui, a member of the wildly popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror.
WORLD
Benzinga

This Technology Stock is Down By Over 11%: Here's 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 32.3% to $0.4764 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Friday. NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 29.3% to $0.3020 in pre-market trading. NewAge, last month, reported a review of strategic alternatives. Endo International plc ENDP rose 18.1% to $0.6735 in pre-market trading. Endo International announced,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

HKEX Celebrates Launch of ETF Inclusion in Stock Connect

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrates the successful launch of the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect with a virtual market open ceremony. The virtual event, viewed by market participants, welcomed speeches from representatives that include regulators, exchange operators...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Blockchain Analytics is Vital for Sustaining Growth in the Global Crypto Sphere: Raj Chowdhury

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 05, 2022. The crypto sector is evolving at a frantic pace as global financial regulators adapt and bring in tighter regulations to ensure compliance with AML regulations. HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury asserts that blockchain analytics will be essential in bridging the gap, and establishing order while promoting areas of maximum growth.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard#Video Game#World Of Warcraft
Benzinga

Airbus awarded new orders in China

Airbus confirms the signature of orders with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines for a total of 292 A320 Family aircraft, demonstrating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market. Once the relevant criteria are met, these orders will enter the backlog. “These...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 6, 2022

Voyager opens up withdrawal again (OTC: VYGVF) FIS and Legible bridge finance gaps (NYSE: FIS) Paysafe enters iGaming the market (NYSE: PSFE) WeChat Pay & AliPay+ live in Qatar (OTC: TCEHY) ACLEDA bank added deal with FSS. 👉 Interesting Reads:. Lambo racing team tapped into NFT. Talk w/equity index...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Shares Drop Almost 50%, Destroying Shareholders

Long-time shareholders of Walt Disney Company are enraged. Its shares are down 45% over the last year, and much more from when they peaked last November. Disney has lost over $150 billion of its market cap since then. Disney was the envy of the multimedia industry for years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, it bested […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Elliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 12 Pro Smartphones for China Market

Elliptic Labs ELABS, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro — the latest flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone OEM. Both phones are targeted for the China market. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Meanwhile, Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ chipset drives the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The contract for this Xiaomi launch was announced earlier by Elliptic Labs.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

This Taiwan Semiconductor Supplier Declares Pricing Hike Following Similar Moves By TSMC, Samsung And Others

Japanese chemicals supplier Showa Denko SHWDY looks to further hike prices and cut back unprofitable product lines in response to the economic challenges confronting the semiconductor industry, Bloomberg reports. The move comes despite a dozen hikes already this year, reflecting the pandemic-induced supply crisis, surging energy costs from the Ukraine...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwave Technology Solutions Clocks 56% Revenue Growth In Q2

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV reported second-quarter revenue growth of 56% year-over-year to $10.70 million, above the previously predicted 40%. GWAV generated positive cash flows from operating activities for the six months ending June 30, 2022. Greenwave Technology stated that it is currently installing a second shredder at its Carrollton...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,038 (8,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $7,038, which is 2.46x the current floor price of 2.398 Ethereum ETH/USD ($7,038 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km. Additional areas of high-grade silver and gold mineralization. Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 28, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. IMCX IMIMF (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") has received the final report from the 2021 work program undertaken on its 100% owned, 20,658 ha Thane Property, located in north-central BC. The report summarizes the results from the diamond drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP"), geological mapping, rock and soil sampling studies and includes interpretations and recommendations for future work. Diamond drilling and core analysis targeted the Cathedral Area, which is one of eight high priority targets on the Property. In addition to the Cathedral Area, geological mapping, IP surveying, rock and soil sampling was also undertaken at the Gail and Mat Areas.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is It Time To Bet On This Old Energy Company?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Phillips 66 PSX is “trading at 14 times its average EPS over the last 10 years and is actually trading at less than 10 times its forward EPS estimates right now.” He suggested using a diagonal call spread.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy