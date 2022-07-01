ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

First abortion ballot test after Roe’s fall takes place in Kansas

By Chuck Todd
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden meets virtually with Democratic governors to discuss abortion after the overturn of Roe. ... White House, Democrats reel after a month of brutal other Supreme Court rulings against the party. ... NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard wraps up Thursday night’s debate between Rep. Liz Cheney,...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 46

Parabellum
4d ago

I’m sorry, I’m pro-choice and everything, but if you were one of the ones whining and crying about people being forced to get vaccinated last year, then you need to sit down. It’s not “my body, my choice” only when it suits you, it’s for everything pertaining to a person’s choices.

Reply(4)
14
4America
4d ago

If you see what Clarence Thomas said, he wants all contraceptives banned and many more choices. This is the tip of the iceberg on what freedoms they want to take away. Many States want to put women in jail. Vote “no” so the chive is an option.

Reply(1)
10
Are U Real?
3d ago

Oh, boy can't wait for women to start moving out of repression. Women have the right to move to states that are going to provide the healthcare they need. This is not a pro choice or anti abortion statement. Maybe your state might think more into helping than removing welfare, care facilities, and stoping child poverty.

Reply(3)
3
