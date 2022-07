CENTERVILLE — The Deuel Creek Fire is now over three-fourths contained after it had "little growth" overnight and on Tuesday, according to federal agencies. The fire, which sparked Sunday night, has scorched 129 acres of land in the foothills above Centerville, fueled mostly by grass and oak brush, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It's only an acre more than what was last reported on Monday. Despite hot temperatures, low humidity and wind — a mixture that often spreads fire — there was "little growth" along the fire's perimeter by the end of the day, the agency wrote in a report Tuesday morning.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO