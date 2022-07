Steve Carell has come a long way in his acting career. Some of his early roles were no-name characters (“Mail room guy without glasses,” is one), but now he’s a star who’s left the terrible audition moments behind him. He’s famous now, but that doesn’t mean Carell avoids putting in the hard work to develop his characters. When he decided to play Gru in the Despicable Me and Minions movies, he got the seal of approval for the voice from two important judges — his kids.

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO