Video: Is the timing right for a Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Nate Diaz’s future is uncertain.

Over the past few months, the UFC veteran has repeatedly called for the UFC to book the final fight on his current contract to no avail.

In one of his most recent pleas, Diaz included a video of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley, which left many to believe he was hinting at the possibility of a boxing matchup with the YouTuber who is a professional boxer on the side.

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the post, suggesting that if Diaz wants to go fight Paul, he should go and do exactly that. Furthermore, White said the fight “makes sense.” The UFC boss also said he will make sure to find a fight for Diaz soon.

What are the chances that Diaz vs. Paul becomes a reality? Could it happen before Diaz fights out the final fight on his UFC contract? Would the promotion even want to see one of its biggest stars fighting elsewhere?

Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, and Simon Samano discuss this topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia in the video above.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video below.

