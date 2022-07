The head of the German Federation Trade Unions (DGB) warned Sunday that major industries in the country were at risk of collapsing if Russian natural gas were to be cut off. "Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminum, glass, the chemical industry," Yasmin Fahimi told newspaper Bild am Sonntag in an interview. "Such a collapse would have massive consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO