Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick for a “top job” at the club, according to Mark Kleinman of Sky News. It’s not clear at this point what Glick’s exact title would be, but he would “take over the day-to-day running” of the club form Todd Boehly. Our co-owner is currently serving as not only the chief executive of the club, but also as Chairman of the Board, as well as interim sporting director. Chief-everything, basically. That’s a ton of responsibility and probably way more work than any one person can really handle effectively.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO