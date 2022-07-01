ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Mises Saves
2d ago

This article seems to presume that all women fall on one side of the issue without even asking the basic follow up question to confirm it. Either that, or they did ask and didn’t like the answer. - I’m pro choice myself, but the truth is dems aren’t getting the bump from this that the media is trying to wish into existence.

Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
CBS LA

Newsom airs ad in Florida criticizing restrictive laws on abortion, voting

Gov. Gavin Newsom bought 30 seconds of ad time in Florida over the holiday weekend to criticize the state's restrictive laws on a myriad of issues."Freedom, it's under attack in your state," Newsom said in the ad. "Your Republican leaders, they're banning books. They're making it harder to vote — restricting speech in classrooms, criminalizing women and doctors."In his commercial, Newsom referred to Florida's restrictive laws on abortion, voting as well as other newly passed bills that limit school teachers from discussing sexual orientation, gender and critical race theory. While Newsom is up for re-election, some were perplexed about why...
