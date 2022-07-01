ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beef Kebab Marinade

By Josh Miller
thepioneerwoman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of grilling season, beef kebabs are one of the most fun dishes on the menu. Grilled steak dinners with vegetables are great on their own, but put them on a stick and it's time to party! The secret to a perfect beef kebab is a great homemade marinade,...

www.thepioneerwoman.com

Comments / 0

The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for ricotta cake, and for roast tomatoes with thyme and garlic toasts

Cool, milky and calm, fresh ricotta is the perfect cheese for a summer afternoon. Chalk white and soft as snow, it is the mildest of the fresh cheeses. Made from whey, it is not quite milk, not quite cheese. The sort you can buy in tubs from the supermarkets will be rather firm, but the best is the softest and freshest that you can find in Italian grocers and specialist cheese shops. It will usually come with tiny indentations from the mould in which it was originally shaped.
RECIPES
Vice

Yuca Sudada Recipe

2 pounds|900 grams fresh yuca, peeled, deveined and cut into 3-inch quarters. 1 bunch scallions, finely chopped (½ cup|25 grams of the greens reserved for garnish) 2 pounds|900 grams beefsteak tomatoes (about 3), diced. ⅓ cup|90 grams tomato paste. 1 teaspoon paprika. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper,...
RECIPES
Wondermom

Raspberry Cream Cheese Galette

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This raspberry cream cheese galette is everything you love about pie, without the fuss. The buttery crust is filled with whipped cream cheese and sweet raspberries for a dessert that’s sure to impress. If...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

European Chocolate Stout Cake

Extremely chocolatey, rich, and creamy, this European chocolate layer cake is a dream-dessert for all chocolate lovers out there! Simple and easy to prepare, this cake is perfect for birthdays and other special occasions because everybody will like it! Try this recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

It's hot out. It doesn't matter where you're located it's hot. Because of that, it only makes sense that if we're going to have a National Ice Cream Month that it would land in July. It does. It's happening now. The biggest celebration of the chilly treats comes later in the month when National Ice Cream Day arrives. But there are deals on ice cream all month long. So you don't miss out on a single cone in July, we've pulled together all the best deals on ice cream and treats for the month.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Chicken, Mango, and Piña Skewers

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; set a metal rack inside baking sheet. Working with 1 skewer at a time, add 1 piece of pineapple followed by a red or green bell pepper (alternate so half of skewers have 1 red and 2 green, and half have 2 red and one green), 1 or 2 pieces of onion, 1 piece of mango and finally 1 piece of chicken. Repeat threading on each skewer 2 more times. Place on prepared rack. Repeat with remaining 7 skewers.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Off-the-scale scrumptuous caramels

‘Have you tried…’ my Suffolk friend Naomi asked, eyes a-glisten, ‘honey salted caramels by B Chocolates?’ No, I said, at once excited to try a new thing and at twice ashamed I’d never heard of them. ‘They are the best caramels I’ve ever tasted,’ said Naomi.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for peperonata with sausages

A slow-cooked, summery, tomato-and-pepper stew that’s just made to be served at room temperature with fat pork sausages. Stored well, some seeds can last centuries, apparently. I am certain that sitting for four years upright in a box with postcards, bank statements and business cards, and under a lamp, isn’t good storage. But, like the business cards I may need one day, I can’t throw away the basil, courgette, thyme and red pepper seeds, or get around to planting them. So they sit, waiting, their corners getting knocked into dog ears. They don’t go unnoticed; the packet that catches my eye most is peperone rosso di Cuneo, which has on it a photograph of a pepper so red, it seems to have black stripes; it’s also square, like a weightlifter’s jaw. The packet promises seeds of a vigorous, gourmet variety producing large fruits with firm, exceptionally thick flesh and an intense, sweet flavour. Every time I read this, I want to eat peppers, to crunch on raw strips. Also to go for a swim, so my flesh is as firm and vigorous as a pepper from Cuneo (which, incidentally, means “wedge”), a city and a commune in south-west Piedmont.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Released The Perfect Dessert To Conquer The Dog Days Of Summer

Summer has just gotten underway and Aldi is offering so many products to help us optimize this short and sunny reprieve. The economically priced supermarket chain recently released a summer-ready boozy treat called Poptails to help us keep cool. And then there are those cute fun-packed ice cream cones that have arrived for the Fourth of July that will have you feeling like a kid. Who could possibly resist those cute galactic, unicorn, or mermaid ice cream cones? They look so colorful and fun! And, if you are stocking up on drinks for a holiday cookout, a few weeks ago, Aldi dropped a must-have cooler that you can fill with ice and store your sodas and juice boxes so they are cool and ready to go when a parched person needs a drink.
PET SERVICES
The Kitchn

Lattice-Top Cherry Pie Bars

Let’s just get this out of the way: I love cherry pie! So much so, I have a cherry pie ornament on my Christmas tree every year, thanks to my friend Nina. But if I’m being honest, at this time of year I often don’t feel like fussing with the process of making a whole pie. I’d much prefer to chill out with my family and friends at early summertime picnics and celebrations.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY PEPPERONI PIZZA ROLLS

These easy pepperoni pizza rolls are a good idea anytime! You can serve them as an easy appetizer, or for lunch or dinner. They are with just a few simple ingredients so they come together very quickly. Easy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls Ingredients Needed:. Refrigerated Pillsbury Pizza Crust. Pizza sauce. Italian...
FOOD & DRINKS
P&V

Spicy watermelon margaritas

If you are ready to enjoy the summer as it deserves, with a good cold and refreshing drink in hand, this watermelon and jalapeño margarita is for you. Easy to make, refreshing and the best thing is that you can make it with or without tequila. About this recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Mixed Berry Shortcake Trifle

A trifle is an impressive dessert. It’s made up of layers and layers of decadence and is often bursting with fruit. Made for a crowd, this simple dessert acts as a centerpiece all on its own. This one marries two classics into one refreshing and festive summer dessert. The classic components of a berry shortcake: juicy berries, tender biscuits, and fluffy whipped cream all layered in a dish, trifle-style.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Adobo Pork Belly Nigiri

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set a wire rack inside prepared baking sheet. Place pork on wire rack, and cover with foil. Roast in preheated oven until pork is tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork registers at least 145°F, about 2 hours, 30 minutes. Remove pork from oven, and remove foil; let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a clean rimmed baking sheet; cover with plastic wrap, and place another baking sheet on top. Place a heavy object on top of baking sheet, and place in refrigerator; let cool completely, about 1 hour. (Pork Belly can chill, wrapped, in refrigerator up to 3 days.)
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Easy Flag Cake Recipe

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. You have got to celebrate the Fourth of July with this festive, fresh, and delicious flag cake! It’s so simple and easy, yet it’s easily the star of the show!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Favorite Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

Absolute favorite, this chocolate fudge layer cake is so chocolatey, rich, creamy and amazingly delicious! So, if you are a total chocolate lover just like me – then this is it! You got to try it! It contains simple ingredients and easy preparation. For that reason, you can make it anytime! Following, am offering you the recipe:
RECIPES

Comments / 0

