Houston, TX

Resia Begins Work on 576-Unit Apartment Community in Houston’s Energy Corridor

By Taylor Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Resia, a Miami-based developer formerly known as AHS Residential, has begun construction on Resia Ten...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Houston

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Creekside Villas at Clear Lake, a 202-unit workforce housing community in Houston. The property was built in 1979 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a lounge with a coffee bar, a resident kitchen, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and onsite laundry facilities. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, metro Dallas-based ClearWorth Capital, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson, also with Berkadia, arranged acquisition financing through New York City-based Ready Capital on behalf of the buyer, partnership between Utah-based Trinnium Equity Group and Dallas-based Starboard Equity.
HOUSTON, TX
JLL Brokers $157.8M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Sun Belt

ATLANTA — JLL has brokered the sale of an industrial portfolio in the Sun Belt totaling nearly 1.3 million square feet across 12 individual buildings. Taurus Investment Holdings LLC purchased the assets from Summit Real Estate Group for $157.8 million. Dennis Mitchell, Trent Agnew and Louis Castillo of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The portfolio includes Creekside Distribution Center in East Point, Ga.; Peachtree Nortech in Peachtree Corners, Ga.; Maggie Boulevard in Orlando; West Bay Corporate Center and Metropointe Commerce Center in North St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Corporate Center Fannin I in Houston. The portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to public and private companies, including Raytheon, Iron Mountain and DAP Americas.
ATLANTA, GA

