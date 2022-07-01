ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

By Peter Greenberg
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqmbR_0gS5NhA700

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50 miles or more.

But the real crunch: 3.5 million people are expected to fly this holiday weekend. Airfares cost, on average, 14% more , and in some markets have quadrupled. And hotel rates are up a whopping 23% since 2021.

And all this is happening as the major airline and travel stakeholders spar over delays and cancellations . The airlines are blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for delays, the FAA claims the airlines are flying schedules they can't physically support, pilots are blaming the airlines for increased workloads and flying hours they claim could be a safety issue, passenger complaints against airlines are up 300% over 2019, and the U.S. Department of Transportation is contemplating emergency rulemaking options.

London's Heathrow and Gatwick are preemptively canceling flights, and government officials are considering implementing surge pricing for planes scheduled to operate during peak hours.

And travelers at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Frankfurt and Dublin have experienced hourslong lines, thousands of flight cancellations and thousands of bags missing and lost.

In the U.S., the DOT reports that the airlines have lost or mishandled 21% more bags this year than last.

Earlier this week, Delta issued an unprecedented July 4 weekend "air waiver" to its customers, citing "operational challenges." The airline admitted it expected trouble in supporting its schedule — meaning, they don't have enough pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and other employees to staff all their scheduled flights, among other challenges  — over the next four days, and encouraged travelers to rebook for other flights and other days without being charged any fees or penalties. The airline was essentially asking their passengers not to fly. No other U.S. airline has so far matched that waiver.

Many U.S. airlines continue to blame staffing at air traffic control centers, whose workers are Federal Aviation Administration employees. But the U.S. Department of Transportation says that the majority of airline delays have nothing to do with center staffing. Airlines are also parking dozens of 50-seat regional jets because they don't have the pilots to fly them — and because at current fuel prices the airplanes are unprofitable to operate. Translation: Secondary market cities in the U.S., such as Ithaca, New York, and Toledo, Ohio, will have severely reduced — or in some cases, no — airline service by Labor Day.

In the U.S., the DOT is considering imposing financial consequences on airlines publishing unrealistic flight schedules -- and the rules could force airlines to show they can support flights with the proper allocation of staff before they are allowed to schedule those flights. They're also talking about charging airlines more to schedule flights at peak times of 8 a.m. or 5 p.m — known as congestion pricing — as well as considering asking airlines to reschedule 30% of their flights to depart between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., because night flights experience fewer delays.

But while airlines are canceling flights and cutting frequencies, Amtrak is a travel bright spot, adding to its schedules and running trains more frequently as a growing number of passengers are switching to trains for short- and medium-haul trips. And while AAA is reporting the total number of Americans expected to drive this weekend, they haven't estimated how many people will be in each car — and that number has also grown, as the cost of airfares has once again risen dramatically. It won't just be crowded on the roads — it will be crowded in the cars.

A second ray of hope: Future airline and hotel and resort bookings for after Sept. 15 have fallen off a cliff. One reason is seasonality — kids are back in school, parents are back at work. But the high cost of travel for the summer of 2022 could mean that for many Americans, when September rolls around, they will table travel for the remainder of the year. Those looking for better airfares and more seats available for frequent flyer awards might find bookings more affordable September through Dec. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Air Traffic Control#Flight Attendants#Aircraft#Americans#Gatwick#Dot
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
cruisehive.com

How Much Do Cruise Ship Workers Make?

Ever wonder how much cruise ship workers make? If you are considering a career in this field, you may find the statistics alluring. What draws most people to this profession is a desire to see the world, travel to exotic destinations, and deepen their love of the sea. While it...
TRAVEL
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy