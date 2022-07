Demand for vinyl has been on the rise over the last 20 years, and it has skyrocketed over the course of the pandemic. In fact, United Record Pressing, located in Nashville, is adding dozens of new pressing machines and two hundred new jobs over the coming year to keep up with consumers. The company is the oldest and largest record pressing company in North America, and it started right here in Music City in 1949.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO