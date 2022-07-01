Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Extension Update

A Guthrie County non-profit land trust with over 5,000 acres is hosting a program for all ages to learn about different natural resources. The Whiterock Conservancy is partnering with the Bayard Library to bring an event called “Pieces of Whiterock,” which will teach participants about the Whiterock Conservancy along seeing and feeling pieces of Whiterock, such as feathers, rocks, plants, and bones. This program will be on Wednesday, July 6th at Bayard Gazebo Park from 3-4pm. The cost of admission is free.
