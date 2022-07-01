Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Extension Update

With the Fourth of July officially arriving on Monday, it’s important to know where you can and can’t use fireworks in Dallas County. For Perry and Adel residents, the use of consumer fireworks is not allowed within the city limits at any time. For residents in rural portions of Dallas County they are allowed to use fireworks on private property from June 1st to July 8th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th and the Saturday and Sunday before and after the 4th between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO