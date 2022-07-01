ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Extension Update

By Logan Mantz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get an update from the...

Guthrie County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Firework Displays in Guthrie and Adair Counties

There will be a couple of firework displays in Adair and Guthrie County that you don’t want to miss. In Panora, they will have a fireworks display at Lake Panorama near the shady beach tonight at dusk along with a fireworks show at the Yale ballpark on Monday starting at dusk and will last roughly 30 minutes.
ADAIR, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mutton Bustin Registration Now Available For Dallas County Fair

With the Dallas County Fair coming up quickly on the calendar, you can now register for the mutton bustin event and there is limited space available. The Dallas County Fair Association has officially opened registrations to the first 100 kids that register for mutton bustin which will take place on Thursday, July 14th at the beginning of the rodeo at 7 p.m. Signups are for children eight and under and 80-pounds and under.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder of Holiday Closures in Jefferson for Independence Day

A reminder that there will be several offices and businesses closed in Jefferson for the 4th of July holiday. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Post Office and Jefferson Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Additionally the Jefferson Municipal Pool will be open until 4pm on Monday and will return to normal hours Tuesday.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adventure Camps In July For Guthrie County Youth

The Guthrie County Extension has a great opportunity for children to get outdoors and participate in multiple youth camps. There are two upcoming camps starting with the “Outdoor Adventures Youth Camp,” for children in grades kindergarten through third grade on July 6th from 9am until 2pm at Springbrook State Park.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council Approves Wastewater Treatment Facility Pay Application

The Perry City Council approved a wastewater treatment facility pay application at their regular meeting Thursday morning as the last meeting of the current fiscal year. The Council approved a $716,485.37 payment to Woodruff Construction. Also, the Council approved a pay application in the amount of $154,778.75 to Wenthold Excavating, LLC for phase one of the relocation of runway 14/32 for the airport.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Whiterock Conservancy Pieces Of Whiterock Program Wednesday

A Guthrie County non-profit land trust with over 5,000 acres is hosting a program for all ages to learn about different natural resources. The Whiterock Conservancy is partnering with the Bayard Library to bring an event called “Pieces of Whiterock,” which will teach participants about the Whiterock Conservancy along seeing and feeling pieces of Whiterock, such as feathers, rocks, plants, and bones. This program will be on Wednesday, July 6th at Bayard Gazebo Park from 3-4pm. The cost of admission is free.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County New Opportunities Start School Supplies Drive

The Guthrie County New Opportunities is starting to take applications for school materials before the school year begins. Director Rhonda Huggins says they are starting early this year to make sure each student gets what they need before school starts in August. Huggins says they will also be taking donations of supplies that include glue sticks, scissors, wooden pencils, paper and much more.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Schools Superintendent Josh Rasmussen Discusses New Job

In late January, the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District named Joshua Rasmussen as the new superintendent; the former Atlantic Middle School says he’s excited to get going. Rasmussen says that today is his first day on the job as the AC/GC Superintendent and he is thrilled to move into the...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Fireworks Ordinances In Dallas County

With the Fourth of July officially arriving on Monday, it’s important to know where you can and can’t use fireworks in Dallas County. For Perry and Adel residents, the use of consumer fireworks is not allowed within the city limits at any time. For residents in rural portions of Dallas County they are allowed to use fireworks on private property from June 1st to July 8th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th and the Saturday and Sunday before and after the 4th between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Micro:Bit Class Registration Is Now Open With Adel Parks and Recreation

An upcoming class with Adel Parks and Recreation aimed at learning to use a micro:bit can still be registered for and there is limited space available. The Micro:bit Makers class will allow participants to use micro:bits, or a tiny computer or microcontroller, learn new skills like coding and prototyping and design, and test their own innovations among other things. The class will take place from July 25th-29th at the Adel Public Library and the deadline to register is July 10th.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Schedule Of Activities For Fourth Of July In Perry

The Fourth of July Celebration in Perry on Monday will feature plenty of activities for people to take part in throughout the day. The festivities will kick off with the parade at 10 a.m. along Willis Avenue and then vendors will be in Pattee Park all day. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says another fun activity is the Perry Booster Games that will serve as a fundraiser for both the Chamber and the Perry Booster Club.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Thomas Jefferson Gardens Hosting Summer Concert Series Tonight

A reminder that later today will be musical entertainment in downtown Jefferson. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County will have two bands performing in the Gardens. The first musician is a guitarist from Jefferson Chris Dorr will play a variety of music, including country, from 5-7pm. Following Dorr is the Blue Stem duo of Cindi and Shannon Bryan from Jamaica, who will be joined by Jim Guillman of Jefferson and Jim McDonald of Des Moines. Additionally, there will be food trucks available with Cook’s Snack Shack and Deardorff Highland Cattle that will start serving at 5pm.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 30, 2022

10:55am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of North Elm Street. 11:35am: A deputy assisted the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with unlocking a car with a child in the car in the 100 block of 2nd Street, Beaver. 6:23pm: A...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Region XII Proposes Transportation Rate Increase

Greene County residents who utilize a certain public transportation system may have to pay more in the near future. Region XII Council of Governments announced a possible rate fare increase with its operation of Western Iowa Transit. The proposal is to increase the one-way fare by $2, up to $7 for one-way passage in town. The inter-city fare would also increase from $1.50 per mile to $1.75 per mile. Transit Director Matt Cleveland says there hasn’t been an increase in over a decade and the reason why they are considering a slight jump in fare rates is due to higher gas prices, personnel costs and other supplies.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Get Out and Visit Greene County Parks this Weekend

With a summer holiday weekend coming up, many people may choose to spend some time outdoors and Greene County Conservation has several parks to enjoy. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the popular Spring Lake Park is the “hidden gem park” in the county, however to open the season a lot of work had to be done stemming from the rash of tornadoes last December.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

HIRTA Receives Grant To Help Make Communities More Livable

The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) recently received a grant which will help make its communities more livable. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) announced that HIRTA is a recipient of the 2022 Community Challenge Grant which is a nationwide program that distributed $3.4 million to 260 projects throughout the nation.
PERRY, IA

