See Ashley Graham Hottest Fashion Moments
Ashley Graham has led the charge for inclusivity and redefining traditional standards of beauty both on and off the runway. And now we’re celebrating by taking a look at some of her hottest fashion moments.
Whether she’s breaking boundaries as the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, partnering with countless fashion and lingerie brands on capsule collections and campaigns or judging/hosting America’s Next Top Model and American Beauty Star , Graham seems determined to follow in the footsteps of fellow models-turned-HBICs like Karlie Kloss and be more than just a pretty face.
When it comes to fashion, we’re used to seeing the brunette beauty strut her stuff on high-fashion catwalks for brands like Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and more, but she’s also a bona fide fashionista off the runway as well, showing off her curves in nearly-naked gowns, figure-flaunting minis and boss-lady suits. We’ve rounded up Graham’s sexiest read carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!
Comments / 0