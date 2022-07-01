ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ashley Graham Hottest Fashion Moments

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Ashley Graham has led the charge for inclusivity and redefining traditional standards of beauty both on and off the runway. And now we’re celebrating by taking a look at some of her hottest fashion moments.

Whether she’s breaking boundaries as the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, partnering with countless fashion and lingerie brands on capsule collections and campaigns or judging/hosting America’s Next Top Model and American Beauty Star , Graham seems determined to follow in the footsteps of fellow models-turned-HBICs like Karlie Kloss and be more than just a pretty face.

When it comes to fashion, we’re used to seeing the brunette beauty strut her stuff on high-fashion catwalks for brands like Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and more, but she’s also a bona fide fashionista off the runway as well, showing off her curves in nearly-naked gowns, figure-flaunting minis and boss-lady suits. We’ve rounded up Graham’s sexiest read carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!

