NORTON — As Norton Police Chief James Lane continues his recuperation, organizations and the public keep remembering what happened to him just over a year ago. Lane received his latest recognition Saturday from the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes. Its founder, 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, presented Lane with a $10,000 check to help with expenses as the chief continues his recovery from his May 2021 line-of-duty shooting.

NORTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO