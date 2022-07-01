ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Firefighters responding to 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm fire in...

Daily News

Aide to Mayor Adams robbed by armed duo in Brooklyn; City Hall says incident highlights need to get illegal guns off NYC streets

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. One suspect has been taken into custody. The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

Fire destroys Goshen home; officials believe fireworks are to blame

GOSHEN, N.Y. — A fire destroyed a house in Goshen on Monday, and officials believe fireworks are to blame. Officials told CBS2 the family said kids were playing with sparklers on the front porch when they dropped some of them and the porch caught fire. It happened around 10...
GOSHEN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Road Rage Incident on I-84 Leaves Former Ketcham Student Dead

A 22-year-old Wappingers man with a passion for cars is dead along with another Hudson Valley man after police say they stopped on I-84 to argue after a road rage incident. New York State Police are investigating the tragic accident that has left two Hudson Valley men dead and another injured. According to investigators, the operators of two vehicles traveling on I-84 over the weekend stopped to confront each other when the horrific accident occurred.
HOLMES, NY
CBS New York

Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Mother accused of attacking safety agent at Staten Island school

NEW YORK — Police say a school safety agent was assaulted by a parent Tuesday morning at a school on Staten Island. The parent, identified by police as Allena Abrams, was charged with assault in connection with the confrontation at IS 49 in the Clifton section. Union sources tell...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed while sleeping in NYC park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 men killed in separate Newark shootings, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two men were shot to death in Newark in separate shootings on the Fourth of July, officials said. Raakin Brown, 39, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard around 12:35 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown was found suffering from a gunshot […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Brownsville apartment building has ‘chronic leaks,’ residents say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One Brownsville apartment complex has “chronic leaks,” including in the lobby, according to residents. People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen. But every time she puts in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
News 12

Police: 20-year-old man shot on York Street

A shooting on York Street Saturday night left one man injured at the Farragut Houses. Police say around 10 p.m. the 20-year-old was shot in the buttocks while in the building lobby. The victim was sent to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

