Firefighters responding to 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...
NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. One suspect has been taken into custody. The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
GOSHEN, N.Y. — A fire destroyed a house in Goshen on Monday, and officials believe fireworks are to blame. Officials told CBS2 the family said kids were playing with sparklers on the front porch when they dropped some of them and the porch caught fire. It happened around 10...
NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
A 22-year-old Wappingers man with a passion for cars is dead along with another Hudson Valley man after police say they stopped on I-84 to argue after a road rage incident. New York State Police are investigating the tragic accident that has left two Hudson Valley men dead and another injured. According to investigators, the operators of two vehicles traveling on I-84 over the weekend stopped to confront each other when the horrific accident occurred.
NEW YORK – Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed overnight in the Bronx. Investigators said 62-year-old John Edwards was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was shot in the chest near East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue in Belmont. Two other people were...
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he...
NEW YORK — Police say a school safety agent was assaulted by a parent Tuesday morning at a school on Staten Island. The parent, identified by police as Allena Abrams, was charged with assault in connection with the confrontation at IS 49 in the Clifton section. Union sources tell...
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two men were shot to death in Newark in separate shootings on the Fourth of July, officials said. Raakin Brown, 39, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard around 12:35 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown was found suffering from a gunshot […]
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One Brownsville apartment complex has “chronic leaks,” including in the lobby, according to residents. People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen. But every time she puts in […]
A woman lost an eye when she was struck by fireworks in Teaneck the night of the Fourth, responders said. Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly confirmed that the 40-year-old victim was struck directly in the eye on Stuyvesant Road off Teaneck Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday. An ambulance...
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Tuesday was retirement day for a popular detective in New Jersey. Darin Williamson was surrounded by co-workers and members of the community outside the Elizabeth Police Department. Williamson worked his way up through the ranks and served the city where he grew up for 30 years....
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was found with an assortment of dangerous weapons outside of a shopping mall in the region. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office recently announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Newburgh who allegedly was found with dangerous weapons at an Ulster County mall.
A Long Island woman was charged after allegedly hitting and spitting on police officers when her son was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident took place around 2 p.m., Monday, July 4 in Levittown. Melinda Medina, age 47, of Levittown, was arrested after police pulled over her 20-year-old...
A shooting on York Street Saturday night left one man injured at the Farragut Houses. Police say around 10 p.m. the 20-year-old was shot in the buttocks while in the building lobby. The victim was sent to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is in stable condition.
