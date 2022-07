It feels like a lot has changed in the last 6 months, but luckily for us, Only Murders in the Building continues to be a force for bloody yet lighthearted fun in this crazy, wild world we’re living in. While its sophomore step out of the gate is surprisingly conservative at times and wildly uncharacteristic at others, it’s not altogether unentertaining, and I remain cautiously optimistic for a second season just as juicy, twisty and hilarious as the first. Read on for my review of the first two episodes of Only Murders season two:

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO