Bret Michaels hospitalized while touring with Poison

Bret Michaels had a health scare on Thursday, June 30, as he was hospitalized in Nashville, Tenn., before his band Poison was supposed to go on stage. According to The Nashville Tennessean, other members of Poison took the stage to announce they would not appear. Following the news, Michaels, 59, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels wrote on Friday, July 1. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization,...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO