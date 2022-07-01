ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Michaels hospitalized while touring with Poison

By Danielle Long
eagledayton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized in Nashville, just before taking the stage on Thursday. While there's no official word on why he was hospitalized, Michaels, 59, TMZ reported he's being treated after...

www.eagledayton.com

Outsider.com

Bret Michaels Speaks Out After Nashville Hospitalization

Back in 2020, Poison announced a tour of a lifetime. They would perform in venues across the country for their The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. To the dismay of fans everywhere, the tour was postponed a full two years due to the pandemic. But on June 16th, it finally began.
OK! Magazine

Musician Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Poison Show, Says It Was 'Due To An Unknown Complication'

Bret Michaels had a health scare on Thursday, June 30, as he was hospitalized in Nashville, Tenn., before his band Poison was supposed to go on stage. According to The Nashville Tennessean, other members of Poison took the stage to announce they would not appear. Following the news, Michaels, 59, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels wrote on Friday, July 1. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization,...
