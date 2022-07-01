ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Talked About Becoming Unexpectedly “Involved” In Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Trial After A Resurfaced Clip Of Her Appearing To Notice His Injured Finger Went Viral

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aJlP_0gS50sGW00

If you kept up with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation court case, you might remember that a number of pretty famous faces were associated with the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFhj9_0gS50sGW00
Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Along with the likes of Elon Musk , James Franco , and Kate Moss , Dakota Johnson found herself getting caught up in conversations about the lawsuit, which Depp won on June 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXTLD_0gS50sGW00
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Johnson's unexpected link to the trial centered on a viral video that gained a ton of attention after Depp’s testimony , in which he alleged that Heard severed his fingertip during an argument in March 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZIam_0gS50sGW00
Evelyn Hockstein / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He testified that Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, which shattered on his hand and injured his finger as a result. She denied that this was the cause of the injury and countered his claim by arguing that he’d done it himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmU8Y_0gS50sGW00
Evelyn Hockstein / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

So, when these allegations were brought to the forefront in late April, Depp’s fans began circulating an old video clip where Johnson appeared to notice Depp’s injured finger while the two were promoting their movie Black Mass at the Venice Film Festival in September 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieyQD_0gS50sGW00
George Pimentel / WireImage

The resurfaced footage was shared to YouTube with the title: “The EXACT Moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard Was VIOLENT Towards Johnny Depp…” and has amassed over 4 million views since it was uploaded on May 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETE77_0gS50sGW00
Dominique Charriau / WireImage

During the short clip — in which the actors are seated beside one another at a press conference — Johnson appears to look down at Depp’s finger, before making a comment to him. Though their conversation can’t be heard, Johnson seems to be gesturing toward the injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6fq3_0gS50sGW00
youtu.be

He then appears to offer some kind of lighthearted explanation, which prompts Johnson to laugh and sit back in her chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIV3x_0gS50sGW00
youtu.be

However, soon after she sits back, Johnson stops laughing and continues to face him with what his fans took to be a look of concern. Depp’s supporters interpreted Johnson's body language in this moment to suggest that she perhaps didn’t believe the explanation he had provided her with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svg09_0gS50sGW00
youtu.be

And though the clip certainly made waves on the internet, it didn’t wind up making its way into the courtroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Hzci_0gS50sGW00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Britt Hennemuth for a brand-new profile, Johnson revealed how she really felt about unwittingly becoming a talking point in the polarizing trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXRf4_0gS50sGW00
Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images

“I was like, For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this? ” she said while shaking her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cY05r_0gS50sGW00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Deadline

The Fifty Shades star confirmed that she had seen the viral clip in question, admitting that she could hardly remember the interaction herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKRCn_0gS50sGW00
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this,” she said. “Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OD4Dr_0gS50sGW00
Paul Marotta

Commenting on the public response to the case — which at the time of the interview, was still ongoing — Johnson, like many, was shocked by how the trial was sensationalized across social media .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjMgR_0gS50sGW00
Jim Watson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show,” she said. “It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUPbS_0gS50sGW00
Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s so, so, so crazy,” she added. “Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyudn_0gS50sGW00
Jim Lo Scalzo / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At this stage in the conversation, Hennemuth wrote that Johnson refrained from commenting in more detail, citing “the risks to people in her position.” Instead, she gave her thoughts on “cancel culture” — another notoriously tricky subject matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cPPO_0gS50sGW00
Mike Windle

“What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term cancel culture,” Johnson began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sFxQ_0gS50sGW00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“The whole concept behind canceling a human being, like they’re an appointment,” she said. “No person will not make mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiuyE_0gS50sGW00
Theo Wargo / WireImage

She clarified that those who harm other people deserve to face the consequences of their actions, but added that “the concept of the Twitterverse deciding if someone just all of a sudden doesn’t exist anymore is horrifying, heartbreaking, and wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhNfb_0gS50sGW00
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage,

“I do think that it will pass. I believe that people want to live in a better world, ultimately,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsLQz_0gS50sGW00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Interestingly, Johnson’s comments come several months after she faced backlash over a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter , in which she said she felt “sad for the loss of great artists” in response to a question about the “cancelation” of a number of her previous male costars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dqrN_0gS50sGW00
Elisabetta A. Villa / WireImage

Speaking to the outlet in November last year, Johnson recalled her “incredible” experiences working with the likes of Armie Hammer , Shia LaBeouf , and Johnny Depp — each of whom has been accused of, and subsequently denied, abuse allegations over recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Bq45_0gS50sGW00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage, Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she told the Hollywood Reporter, seemingly referring to the wide-ranging allegations against the men in question. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWEMp_0gS50sGW00
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

And though it wasn’t explicitly stated whether she was speaking in reference to her costars, Johnson went on to express her solidarity with victims of abuse, before adding that she believes in the power of “change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pQhr_0gS50sGW00
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

“I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TTwb_0gS50sGW00
Chris Council / Getty Images for Audi

Echoing her comments on the topic to Vanity Fair, she closed out by saying that “cancel culture is such a fucking downer,” adding, “I hate that term.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24m3Ge_0gS50sGW00
Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

“I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening,” she said. “But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLNkE_0gS50sGW00
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Read Dakota Johnson’s Vanity Fair profile .

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
910
Post
2M+
Views
