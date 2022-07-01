DNA Pro Cycling amasses three national titles across the Americas; signs Canadian talent Emily Marcolini

UCI Women’s Continental Team DNA Pro Cycling capped off a successful week of national championship competitions around the globe with Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster and Mexican Anet Barrera earning national titles in their respective countries.

This means that the U.S. team now has three national champions among them, as Diana Peñuela won her Columbian tri-colored stripes earlier in the season at the Colombian National Road Championships.

“We started this season knowing that we have a strong international roster, and circled the national championship races as a goal in the 5 countries that our team represents,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, team co-owner and director. “We couldn’t be happier with the results and are proud of how hard all of our riders trained and competed in their respective races.”

Now in its 10th year, DNA Pro Cycling is a joint venture owned and operated by K4 Racing and TREND Cycling Collective. The team competes across the road, mountain and gravel disciplines, and has been a home to developing riders such as Katie Clouse (now riding for Human Powered Health), Olympic ice skater Mia Manganello Kilburg, now retired Beth Ann Orton and SBT GRVL founder Amy Charity.

It was Anet Barrera who kicked off Nationals week on a high note for the pink team by winning the Mexican elite individual time trial championship in Jalisco. A few days later, she followed up her performance with another medal, silver this time, in the Mexican national road race championships.

Up north, her Canadian teammate and fierce sprinter, Maggie Coles-Lyster, kept the momentum going by winning both the Canadian criterium and road national championships in Edmonton, Alberta. Coles-Lyster has been racking up podium finishes all season long including wins at prestigious events like the Harlem Skyscraper Classic and stage 4 of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Her performances have put her in the lead in the current the American Criterium Cup standings. In both championships events, Coles-Lyster out-sprinted WorldTour rider Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) to earn her national jerseys.

The DNA Pro Cycling squad will continue contested criterium events like the Boise Twilight Criterium and the Salt Lake Criterium before traveling to France and Columbia for a few late summer stage races.

Marcolini flanked by DNA Pro Cycling riders Erica Clevenger and Diana Peñuela. (Image credit: DNA Pro Cycling)

Emily Marcolini Signs with DNA Pro Cycling for the Remainder of 2022

As the DNA Pro Cycling team enters the second part of the season, they will do so with some extra fire power in their midst. The team today announced the signing of 26-year-old Canadian Emily Marcolini, formerly of Team TIBCO-SVB.

A strong climber, Marcolini will be an asset to the team when roads turn upward in upcoming races like the Vuelta a Colombia Femenina and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de L’Ardèche.

“We are excited to have Marcolini join the team mid-season. Her unique strengths and experience will strengthen our team dynamic and increase our opportunities for success,” said Fegan-Kim.

Earlier this season, Marcolini showed off her climbing prowess with wins in the Oak Glen mountain stage at Redlands as well as the famed Gila Monster stage at the Tour of the Gila as part of the 3T/Q+M team.

“I am thankful to the 3T/Q+M team for giving me the opportunity to succeed this season,” said Marcolini, “and I am thrilled to jump back to the UCI level with the DNA Pro Cycling team, which is such a well-run organization with awesome riders.”

