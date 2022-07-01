ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Corrado
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCrh6_0gS4uTw100

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

Suspect in murder of pro cyclist arrested in Costa Rica

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Florida adds Purple Alerts to help find vulnerable adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new color has been added to the emergency alert list here in Florida. Purple Alerts now join AMBER, Silver, and Blue alerts as a means of notifying the public that law enforcement is searching for someone in danger. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Purple Alerts are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida judge says 15-week abortion law unconstitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Ruling that a new Florida law placing a 15-week limit on abortions violates a privacy clause in the state Constitution, a Leon County circuit judge Thursday said he will issue a temporary injunction to block the law. Judge John Cooper, however, said his verbal ruling will not be […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

State of Florida, NRA point to Supreme Court ruling in gun case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — As they battle over a 2018 Florida law that raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy rifles and other long guns, attorneys for the state and the National Rifle Association are trying to use a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bolster their arguments. The […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
WMBB

Bay County Republicans host candidate debates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Republican Party of Bay County hosted a debate for candidates running for various Florida state offices in 2022. The event was held at Gulf Coast State College. Derrell Day moderated the debates. The evening started with the two candidates for state representative. Philip “Griff” Griffitts is currently a Bay […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WMBB

TROPIC TOPICS: July Tropics Outlook

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley breaks down current activity in the Atlantic basin, what we can expect here in the Panhandle, and the tropical outlook for July! Over the coming weeks, we will see suppression in the Atlantic and higher shear. This will likely lead to a period of calmer Tropical […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road. A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local programs standout in FHSAA’s All-Sports Awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the lists for their annual Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards. Points are awarded to a school based on its finish in state series competition in each sport in the classification it competes in. Two 1A schools finished in the top ten overall, Port St. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy