ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nearly 4 in 10 say Roe v. Wade overturning made them much more interested in voting: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIeBn_0gS4uNst00

( The Hill ) – Thirty-eight percent of voters said the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade made them much more interested in voting this year, an eight-point increase from when the question was asked as a hypothetical in September, according to a new poll.

The poll — conducted by Emerson College in partnership with All In Together, a nonpartisan women’s civic engagement organization — found that 56 percent of respondents said the court’s decision made them at least somewhat more interested in voting this year.

Eight percent said it made them less interested and one-third said it made no difference.

The court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion, has fueled intense anger for many, with liberals hoping the ruling will galvanize voters to support Democrats .

The decision has already led to major advertisement buys from groups like Planned Parenthood, which rolled out a $3 million campaign on Thursday hitting Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his stance on abortion access. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who is in a tough reelection battle, also on Thursday launched an abortion-related television ad .

The Supreme Court’s ruling has also led to a flurry of lawsuits in states across the country seeking to stop abortion restrictions that took effect in its wake.

The poll found that more than two-thirds of respondents who said they were much more interested in voting this year — 68 percent — supported the generic Democratic congressional candidate.

Among women, the poll found a 10-point swing for those saying they were much more interested in voting in the midterms because of the Supreme Court’s decision compared to September. Among women aged 18 to 29, the swing increased to 20 points.

Just 5 percent of women said the court’s decision would make them less interested in voting in the 2022 elections, compared to 60 percent who said it would make them more interested.

The poll of registered voters was conducted between June 28 and 29. The pollsters weighted the responses using turnout modeling for the midterm elections, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road. A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man convicted of molesting 7-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is facing life in prison for committing sex acts with a 7-year-old girl. It took a Bay County jury less than an hour on Tuesday to convict 53-year-old Rene Elmer Rivas of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

GOP-backed federal abortion ban would increase maternal deaths by 24%: study

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. New research published Thursday by experts at the University of Colorado Boulder estimates that a nationwide abortion ban of the kind Republican lawmakers are intent on pursuing would increase maternal mortality in the United States by 24%.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Emerson College#Democrats
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Roe is over. Prison sentences are on the way.

What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence?. As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama Responds to "Horrifying" SCOTUS Decision: "It Must Be a Wake-Up Call"

The Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the federal protection of the right to abortion and giving individual states the authority to dictate their own laws regarding the right to choose. Michelle Obama is one of the many celebrities and politicians nationwide reacting to this distressing ruling that could soon lead to abortion being outlawed in at least 13 states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy