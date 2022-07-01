ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Cover picture for the articleShort choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful...

shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Sweet Short Shag Haircuts with Bangs

Short shag with bangs is a pixie to bob-length cut with tons of layers for added movement and texture that tends to be very low-maintenance. “The shag can bring out a lot of texture in flat, straight hair. The shorter layers help build the volume where you want it, and there’s no weight to pull the hair down,” she explains. The layers are customizable, so the cut will work with your natural hair texture and suit your face shape.
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Modern and Youthful Short Bob Haircuts For Women Over 50

Short bob haircuts for women over 50 range from ear to neck length, creating chic and timeless styles. Jay Yeung is a hair artist from Hong Kong who shares his notions and tips on this look. “The biggest benefit of a bob is it can improve women’s sense of style,...
womenfitness.net

Plus Size Two Piece Tankini Bathing Suits for Women with Boy Shorts

New chic tankini prints for you to choose. Ideal for women, girls, teens, juniors and maternity. Modest long torso tummy control tankini tops and boy shorts give you full coverage. Avoid embbrassing exposure. Adjustable wide straps. Adjustable wide straps and padded bra fit all kinds of shapes well.
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say You Should Avoid These Styling Mistakes At All Costs If You Struggle With Thinning Hair—They Make Fallout So Obvious!

While thinning hair and fallout is normal and inevitable for many women, it can also be exacerbated or worsened by common errors or habits. With that said, we reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about 3 styling mistakes that could inadvertently draw more attention to a receding hairline, bald spots or other areas you might not want to show as you seek treatment. Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, professional hair stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Jean Will, hair expert and Co-Founder of NiaWigs.
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
