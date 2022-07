Noise reduction doesn't necessarily sound like a bad thing to have turned on when you're using your television. However, there is only one instance where using the noise reduction setting would actually be of benefit: when you are viewing low-resolution videos on a TV that can handle better quality. When a TV like this tries to convert low-quality video, it can cause some noise in the image to occur. Turning on noise reduction can be a good idea in this case to improve the image quality.

