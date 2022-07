The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a hot start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, so much so that they even made history in the process. St. Louis didn’t waste any time in their efforts in the showdown and hit four straight homers in the first inning alone. Nolan Arenado opened the floodgates for […] The post VIDEO: Cardinals destroy Phillies with four straight homers in historic first inning appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO