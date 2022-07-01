ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bret Michaels Hospitalized in Nashville Before Concert After ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

 2 days ago
Bret Michaels

Poison rocker Bret Michaels has been hospitalized following an undisclosed medical complication .

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible,” the “Fallen Angel” crooner , 59, wrote in an Instagram statement on Thursday, June 30. “I send my deepest apologies being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

Michaels, who serves as the lead singer of Poison, was set to perform with his band during their scheduled tour stop in Nashville on Thursday. Upon his health scare, their set was canceled. The concert also featured performances by Def Leppard , Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts .

While the nature of the Rock of Love alum’s illness has not been disclosed, he has been vocal about his battle with Type 1 diabetes .

“Diabetes is a very complicated disease ,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle in February 2019, noting that he was first diagnosed at age 6. “When you’re diabetic, there’s this everyday balance. The pancreas is no longer secreting the amount of insulin you need to cover the food intake, your carb intake. This is an incurable disease. You treat it with medication and with doing the right thing to stay healthy.”

Bret Michaels

He added: “My challenge was brought on early because I had no choice and in some great way it really helped me step up to the plate. … To me, music was absolutely 1 million percent therapeutic. For some other people, [they] would want to talk through their problems. I would put it into music and it helped me to deal with what I was going through in life.”

Michaels was previously hospitalized in April 2010 after suffering a subarachnoid hemorrhage , which occurs when there’s sudden bleeding around the brain.

“I went into completely just asking God, 'You've got to let me live through this,…I was doing a lot of asking at that point,” the Pennsylvania native recalled during a May 2010 talk show appearance . “[I thought,] 'I know I've done a lot of rotten things. I'm asking for a break here, and if you could cut me a break just this time, I promise I'll be better in the future.’ I'm just appreciative to be here and have such great family around me, great friends and a great medical team.”

He continued at the time: “[I] thank the good Lord or guardian angel – whoever is watching over me – that it didn't take me out.”

