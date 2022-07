There comes a time when you can only tolerate so much, and honestly, I’m at my breaking point. One of the things I’ve discovered during my time in Lubbock is how many incredibly kind people there are in this city. So many citizens will go out of their way to make you feel welcome and lend a helping hand, and it’s something you don’t often find in larger cities around the United States.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO