Electronics

These fantastic five-star wireless earbuds are now less than half price

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Cambridge Audio has slashed the price of its rather brilliant Melomania 1 Plus true wireless earbuds. They're currently over 50% off at Amazon, which cuts the price to just £49.95 / $59.95 .

The 1 Plus – the successors to the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Melomania 1 – launched a year ago at £120 / $140. They're superb all-rounders, combining outstanding battery life with excellent sound quality.

In the market for a mega discount on a pair of five-star wireless earbuds? Be sure grab this Melomania 1 Plus deal while it's hot...

Best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwrP1_0gS4ZH7Y00

UK deal: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95
US deal: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ $140 $59.95
These five-star true wireless headphones only launched a year ago but they're now available with an unbelievable discount at Amazon. They sound clear and exciting and boast excellent battery life. An absolute steal. View Deal

The Melomania 1 Plus take the award-winning performance of Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones (the Melomania 1 ) up a level – and that's saying something.

The in-ear headphones add app support which includes customisable EQ settings plus a High Performance Audio Mode which prioritises sound quality over battery life. The earbuds also feature USB-C fast charging and an impressive 45 hours of total battery life (nine hours from a single charge plus four full charges in the case).

Under review, we praised the new model's "extra ounce of dynamic expression" over its predecessor. Buy a set and you'll get impressive clarity and detail, especially given their reduced price.

If you've had one eye on these headphones, and don't fancy waiting until Prime Day 2022 , now is a great time to buy.

