USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q) is a $969.99 productivity monitor that takes a more classic form than some of its compatriots. While many large-screen monitors (that is, ones bigger than 40 inches) for business or gaming have ultra-wide or super-wide curved panels, the U4320Q's screen is flat, in an ordinary 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. This allows you to display more of a document vertically, or more spreadsheet rows, than screens with a wider format. Its form may be traditional, but nothing is stodgy about its wealth of ports, including a USB-C connection that can charge a laptop, and its support for displaying multiple video sources in discrete windows onscreen at the same time. It's a fine large-screen pick for business power users.

