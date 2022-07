The AceBeam L19 2.0 is lightweight and comfortable enough for either handheld use, mounted to a rifle, or on a FAST helmet, without adding any noticeable heft or being uncomfortable in prolonged use. Running on a single 21700 battery that's simple to charge over USB-C and replaceable, it's the brightest flashlight in its class, though I wouldn't advise using the full Turbo mode if you're hunting because blasting 2200 lumens of any color is going to spook your quarry.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO