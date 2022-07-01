ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Blaming Father and Son Camping Trips for Cheating Sparks Fury

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She made the claims after being caught in the act with a coworker, telling her husband his "neglect" drove her to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#A Separation#Adultery#Fury#Wastingrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Newsweek

Mom's Vegan Diet Contributed to Toddler Starving to Death: Police

A Florida woman convicted in the starvation death of her child told police that her and her husband's diet might have been a contributing factor. A jury last week found Sheila O'Leary, 39, guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney's Office.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy