Baltimore, MD

Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car In North Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found inside a car Thursday in northern Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Thorndale Avenue, where they found the man shot multiple times inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. He died at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

Community Policy